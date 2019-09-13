Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 139,187 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,187 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,016,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $343,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $1,915,604 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 237,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

