Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,585 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.85.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.17. 811,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

