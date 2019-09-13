Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TD. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 2,101,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.