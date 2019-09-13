Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.95 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,621,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,851,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 873,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of -0.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.