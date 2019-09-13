Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,379 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,775,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 351,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $13,254,250.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,377 shares of company stock worth $19,427,390. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.