Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 475.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

