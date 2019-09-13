TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $4.33. TOP SHIPS shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 40,065 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TOPS shares. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on TOP SHIPS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded TOP SHIPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.
About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.
