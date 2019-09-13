Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,177.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,141. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.28. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

