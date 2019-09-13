TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $122,745.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00141062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,329.23 or 1.00105370 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,454,541 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,520 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

