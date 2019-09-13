Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner Sells 10,000 Shares

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 218,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,502. The company has a market cap of $311.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

