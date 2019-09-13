Tierion Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $11.37 million and $655,963.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

