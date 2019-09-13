ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company.

TYEKF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

