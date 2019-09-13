TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 560,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXMD. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 52,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. 489,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,051. The company has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.70. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

