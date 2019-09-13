The Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.04384996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, YoBit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.