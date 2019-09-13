Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 9,716 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 140,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

