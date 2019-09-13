Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, MBAex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and $15.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00201719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.01141657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,480,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,091,844,468 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, UEX, BitForex, Exmo, Bitfinex, OKEx, TDAX, Binance, OOOBTC, Liqui, B2BX, CoinTiger, Iquant, Bibox, Upbit, ZB.COM, QBTC, Kryptono, BtcTurk, Bit-Z, C2CX, DigiFinex, Coinut, IDAX, BTC-Alpha, Cobinhood, Kraken, BitMart, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io, Poloniex, MBAex, Huobi, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, EXX, IDCM, DragonEX, BigONE, LBank, ABCC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

