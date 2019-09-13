Telit Communications’ (TCM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Telit Communications stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.88. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Telit Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).
Telit Communications Company Profile
