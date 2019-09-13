Telit Communications’ (TCM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Telit Communications stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.88. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Telit Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

