Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 636,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Teekay Lng Partners stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,897. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

