Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,788 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 322.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,242,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,012,000 after buying an additional 1,762,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 453,816 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 63.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 385,023 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,725,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 254,699 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 2,623,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,019. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.