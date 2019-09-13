TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $92.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.21.
TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 1,010,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
