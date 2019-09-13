TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $92.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 1,010,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

