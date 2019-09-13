TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,600 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300,200 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 14,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,140. TDH has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

