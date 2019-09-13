Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 24,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,189. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,555,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,080,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 506,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 45.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

