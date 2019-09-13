Talga Resources (ASX:TLG) Trading Down 1.3%

Talga Resources Ltd (ASX:TLG)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 34,375 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 525,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of $79.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.52.

About Talga Resources (ASX:TLG)

Talga Resources Limited, a material technology company, explores for, develops, and commercializes graphene and graphite products for the battery, coatings, construction, and polymer composites markets worldwide. It also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ahmavuoma, Aitik East, Jalkunen, Kiskama, Lautakoski, Masugnsbyn, Piteå, Raitajärvi, and Vittangi projects located in Norrbotten County, Sweden.

