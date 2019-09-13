Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on THOR shares. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synthorx
Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
