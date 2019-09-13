Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about the strong year-over-year revenue growth across both operating segments of Syneos Health, which put up a better-than-expected result in the second quarter of 2019. It is also encouraging to note that the company has been witnessing growing customer interest in Syneos One. Also, Syneos Health seems to be very positive about the solid prospects within the CRO and CCO markets. Strong RFP (Request For Proposal) flow, a diverse portfolio of clinical and commercial initiatives and sustained customer interest in the company’s integrated offerings buoy optimism. Syneos Health has been outperforming its industry in the past year. Contraction in operating margin, strict regulatory environment and tough competitive landscape are a few concerning factors.”

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 396,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,197,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $23,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,982,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 426,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 415,522 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.