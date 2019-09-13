Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $8.05. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 5,370,318 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and a PE ratio of 45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

