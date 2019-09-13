Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,873.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $117,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,525.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,564. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.