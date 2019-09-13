Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 58,766.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

