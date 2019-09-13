Swiss National Bank Has $811,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 387,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

DFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFIN. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $1,216,974.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

