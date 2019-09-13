Swiss National Bank Has $781,000 Holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKCA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,549. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.58. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.