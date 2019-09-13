Swiss National Bank Buys 5,700 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Exantas Capital worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,599. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 180.25, a current ratio of 180.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

