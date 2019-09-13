Swiss National Bank Buys 4,700 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLXN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 71,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $543.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

