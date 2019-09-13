Swiss National Bank Buys 141,100 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,399. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

