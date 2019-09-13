SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get SurModics alerts:

SRDX stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $622.88 million, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.12.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $769,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.