SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $52,408.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,740,887 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

