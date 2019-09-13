Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Trading Up 4.7%

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$3.99 ($2.83), approximately 1,807 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.81 ($2.70).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Mason 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.