Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 1,688,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

