Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDL. CIBC began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

