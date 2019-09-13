Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $13.89. Suncorp Group shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2,612,594 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 87.36.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Suncorp Group’s payout ratio is 553.46%.

In other Suncorp Group news, insider Simon Machell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.33 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,300.00 ($94,539.01). Also, insider Ian Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($47,872.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $281,145.

About Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

