Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.86. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.26. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 135,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 189,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.