Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 6,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

