Storeum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $660.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Storeum has a market cap of $877,802.00 and approximately $660.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Over the last week, Storeum has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005218 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000402 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000942 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,432,465 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

