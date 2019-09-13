Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 555,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,273. Lear has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

