Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Update

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 345,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 305,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.56. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

