Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.77

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $9.35. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 576 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

