Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Up 7%

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65, approximately 172,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 80,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

