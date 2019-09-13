Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,249.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.01 million and $6,249.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.13 or 0.02878463 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001516 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00910201 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,565,823 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

