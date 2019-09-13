Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $50.09 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $50.09 million and $12.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BigONE, Poloniex, ABCC, Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui, Binance, OTCBTC, Neraex, DragonEX, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex, IDCM, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, IDEX, Upbit, GOPAX, DEx.top, OKEx, Bithumb, IDAX, Huobi, TOPBTC, Tidex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

