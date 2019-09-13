STASIS EURO Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.19 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $741,334.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00010572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, OKCoin, Ethfinex and Tokens.net.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.95 or 0.04409685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Ethfinex, Tokens.net, HitBTC, OKCoin, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

