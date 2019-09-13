Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 184,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,478 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $75,451,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

